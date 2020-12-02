Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCR. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $106,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $264.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $265.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.41 and a 200 day moving average of $224.51.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

