Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,463 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

NYSE:GD opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

