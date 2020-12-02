Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.43. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

