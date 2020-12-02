Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Paychex were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Paychex by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

