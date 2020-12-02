Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average is $145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

