Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.10 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

