Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.