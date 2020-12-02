Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.88.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $406.31 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 520.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

