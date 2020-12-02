Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.19 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 122.8% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 456.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.