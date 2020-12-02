Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 405,765.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,549,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,579,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,230,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,119,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 901.9% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $335.11 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.67.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

