Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.32 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Tower were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $235.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,613 shares of company stock worth $5,071,876. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

