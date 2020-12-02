Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.35 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.62.

Shares of AWK opened at $154.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

