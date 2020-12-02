Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.38 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $400.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.72 and a 200-day moving average of $345.66. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $405.84.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

