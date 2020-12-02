Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.42 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,787 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,950,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after buying an additional 954,777 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after buying an additional 851,520 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 842,003 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

