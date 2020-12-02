Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.57 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after buying an additional 51,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.44.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $467.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $469.49. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

