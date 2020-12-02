Cetera Investment Advisers Has $938,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Oracle were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

