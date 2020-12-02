Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,863 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,881,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after acquiring an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $114.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.