Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 163,364 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.