Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.18 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after buying an additional 1,524,469 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,833,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 332.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after buying an additional 413,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 407.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 344,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 276,611 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of LNT opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.