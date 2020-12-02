Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,352 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

