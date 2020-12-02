Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,997 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.39.

Micron Technology stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

