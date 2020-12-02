Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,523 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $4,924,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 911,702 shares of company stock valued at $42,355,600. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

