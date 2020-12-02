Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 4,911 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 19.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $84.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

