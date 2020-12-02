Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,370 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

BLV stock opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.11. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

