Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 837 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,268,000 after purchasing an additional 156,706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 45,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

GRMN opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $120.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

