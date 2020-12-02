Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,387,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,301,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,583,000 after buying an additional 163,231 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 30.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 208,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

Shares of WU opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

