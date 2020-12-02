Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.