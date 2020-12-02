Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Shopify were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Shopify by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after buying an additional 244,534 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,983,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 12,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,173,000 after buying an additional 165,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,045.82.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,069.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,000.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $953.51. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,752.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

