Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 292 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.18. The stock has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

