Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,819 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MetLife were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

