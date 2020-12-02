Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,404 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 215,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 124,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 187,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,964,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

