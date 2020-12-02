Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 494 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.87.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.27 and its 200-day moving average is $206.17. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $297.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

