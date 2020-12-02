Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 516 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLQD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

FLQD stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

