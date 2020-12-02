Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 8,064 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

