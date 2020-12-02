Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 8,513 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $47.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

