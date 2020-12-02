Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,834,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,844,000 after purchasing an additional 607,517 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after purchasing an additional 254,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20.

