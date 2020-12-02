Chainlink One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.56 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $13.77 or 0.00072167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $5.43 billion and $1.56 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00457918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.48 or 0.02873838 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

