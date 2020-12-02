CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 50,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$4,536.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.