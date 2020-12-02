Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,407 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $186,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $424.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

