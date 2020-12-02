Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 150,843 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $245,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $144,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,869,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 132.2% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,310,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 745,886 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

