Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,217 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $165,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,685,000 after purchasing an additional 185,477 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

