Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,391 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $251,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $301.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

