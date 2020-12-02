Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $250,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,439 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,177. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.68.

Dollar General stock opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

