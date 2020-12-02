Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,063,353 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $245,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Autodesk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 123,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 10.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after buying an additional 128,702 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.12.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK opened at $279.11 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $282.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.78. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 145.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

