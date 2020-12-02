Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 142,214 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $165,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,787,000 after acquiring an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,627 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,850,000 after acquiring an additional 120,742 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.