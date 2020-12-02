Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 37,161 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $168,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 201.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.08, for a total value of $986,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,636 shares of company stock worth $36,855,540. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

Shares of IDXX opened at $467.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

