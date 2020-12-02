Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 42,311 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $257,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,197. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $190.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average of $157.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $193.19.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

