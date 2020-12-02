Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 48,584 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $218,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 626.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,266 shares of company stock worth $5,881,724. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $334.34 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.75 and its 200 day moving average is $342.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.83.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

