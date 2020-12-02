Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 559,260 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $175,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of HIG opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

