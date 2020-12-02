Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 689,458 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,458 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $197,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.